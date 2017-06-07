Waitress accused of accidentally dropping cocaine into deputy’s drink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- A Tennessee waitress is accused of accidentally dropping a small bag of her cocaine into an off-duty deputy's glass of water.

Police were called around 11 p.m. on May 25 to a Chattanooga-area Steak ‘n Shake in reference to an assault, WTVC reports. Upon arrival, Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Rick Wolfe told officers he found a small bag of cocaine in his drink.

Surveillance footage showed waitress Jekievea Monchell Yearby accidentally drop the bag into Wolfe’s drink while she was taking his order. Yearby admitted the cocaine was hers and the drug must have fallen out of her waitress book. She also told police she had another bag of cocaine in her bra.

She is charged with assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.