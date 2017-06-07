Some Madison businesses concerned drainage issues are to blame for flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, N.C. -- Some business owners in Madison want answers from the town. Their concern is that possible drainage issues are to blame for last week’s flood downtown.

Danny Smith Jr.’s father owns Flynn Furniture and Carpet Co. Smith’s father says around $10,000 worth of damage was done to the store and his car parked across the street was totaled.

“The storm drains out here, they are not adequate at all,” Smith said. "They are way too small for what we need. All the debris catches on those so the water backs up and goes into the businesses.”

FOX8 has reached out to the Madison town manager, Bob Scott, multiple times since last Thursday to ask him about the possible drainage issue. He has yet to respond.

Frances Byrum is the owner of Madison Flower Shop. Her store received minor damage.

“I don't think any kind of drainage system would be able to adequately hold it because it came so fast and so quick,” Byrum said.

Byrum sympathizes both with the town and with the other store owners.

“We are an older community and we don't have as many funds like some of the newer places,” Byrum said. “I think they could make some improvements to the drainage and the things around here.”

Smith said he believes something needs to change.

“It needs to be bigger, it needs to be designed in a way that it doesn't clog up so easily,” Smith said.

Smith says he and a group of business owners plan to address the town officials about their concerns at the town’s board of aldermen meeting Thursday at 7 p.m.