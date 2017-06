Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Crews are at the scene of a rollover crash on southbound Interstate-74 at Baker Road in High Point.

The cause of the wreck and the severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

Rollover accident on 74 Southbond. Stretcher and paramedics on scene. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/htNYktDpeA — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) June 7, 2017