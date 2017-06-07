Pregnant mom killed when 6-year-old son accidentally runs her over with van; baby survives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEILACOOM, Wash. -- A pregnant mother died Monday after her 6-year-old son accidentally put her van in gear and ran her over, according to the Tacoma News Tribune.

The accident happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Steilacoom's Sunnyside Beach.

Shannon MacLeod, 35, of Tacoma, Washington, was behind the minivan loading it as the family prepared to leave when the vehicle rolled backward and pinned her underneath, the newspaper reported.

Firefighters used equipment to lift the minivan off the woman but she died on the way to the hospital.

MacLeod was eight months pregnant. Doctors were able to perform an emergency C-section and save the baby. The News Tribune reported that the baby, named Joseph, is "not doing well."

This is the family's second tragedy in recent months. They lost everything in a house fire in December, KOMO reports.

MacLeod had six sons and one daughter.