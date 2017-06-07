Orthotics: What are they and how do they work?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orthotic shoe devices are molded pieces of rubber, plastic, or other synthetic material that are inserted into a shoe that helps balance, cushion and relieve pressure from targeted areas of the foot. They may be used to treat a variety of medical issues, including plantar fasciitis, arthritis, and chronic back pain. Orthotics can also help prevent pain for avid runners or those who have to stand or walk a lot during the day.

There is a wide range of orthotics available to treat different foot problems. Many retail stores sell a few different varieties, each targeted to a different issue. Store bought orthotics aren’t very expensive and can be a good place to start testing whether or not an orthotic device may help ease your discomfort. At Cone Health Sports Medicine at MedCenter High Point, patients have the option of testing the benefits with our temporary orthotic devices. Patients can use and wear an orthotic long enough to feel the difference and decide whether they’d like to invest in a custom made orthotic.

For long term solutions, custom orthotic devices are best. They can last years and they are made to treat your exact needs. At Cone Health Sports Medicine at MedCenter High Point, we can create custom orthotics in 45 minutes, allowing you to leave with the device the same day we measure your foot. If you are experiencing ongoing pain or discomfort in your feet, talk to your health care provider. Our community is fortunate as Cone Health has an exceptional network of sports medicine and related health care providers dedicated to caring for individuals with foot problems or conditions.

Physician Background:

Dr. Shane Hudnall is a primary care sports medicine specialist practicing at Cone Health Sports Medicine Department at MedCenter High Point. Dr. Hudnall is a 2007 graduate of Indiana University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in family medicine at Cone Health Family Medicine Center and completed his fellowship in sports medicine at Cone Health.