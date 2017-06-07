× NC man caught with ‘Fruity Pebbles marijuana’ bar

WELDON, N.C. — A North Carolina man was caught with a “Fruity Pebbles marijuana” bar during a traffic stop on Monday.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp says there is nothing kid-friendly about the bar because it’s made with “cannabutter” — which is THC extracted from a marijuana plant and later infused with butter.

Deputies found the bar inside of 31-year-old Derrick Jermaine Priest’s luggage during the stop.

Tripp took to Facebook to describe the incident.

“During the search of the vehicle, marijuana, a mason jar with marijuana residue, rolling papers and a marijuana grinder were seized,” the post read, in part. “During the search of the luggage, Agent J.R. Matthews located a ‘Fruity Pebbles Marijuana’ bar. The bar was wrapped in wax paper then wrapped in plastic sealed with a piece of tape. An additional smaller piece was found in the center console.”

Priest was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.