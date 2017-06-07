Navy sailor missing after going overboard off NC coast

NORFOLK, Va. — A sailor from the Norfolk-based cruiser USS Normandy is missing after going overboard off the coast of North Carolina.

The sailor went missing around 3 p.m. Tuesday about 80 nautical miles off Cherry Point, according to the Navy Times.

Navy surface ships and aircraft are assisting the USS Normandy and U.S. Coast Guard in the search.

A U.S. Fleet Forces Command spokesman Brian Wierzbicki confirmed the search:

“A search-and-rescue effort is underway for a USS Normandy sailor who went overboard at approximately 3 p.m. local today. The ship was conducting independent training approximately 80 nautical miles off the coast of North Carolina at the time of the incident. “Navy surface ships and aircraft are en route to assist Normandy and Coast Guard aircraft are currently on station supporting the search-and-rescue operations. Our thoughts are with the USS Normandy family and we will provide updates as they become available.”

The sailor’s name will not be released during the search, according to a USS Normandy Facebook post. The sailor’s next of kin have been notified of the current situation.