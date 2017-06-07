Mom gives birth to 13.5-pound baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Florida mother received the surprise of her life when she gave birth to a 13.5-pound baby last month.

Christine Corbitt said her first two babies were 9- and 10-pounds and figured the newest addition to her family wouldn’t be more than that, according to WFOX.

In the end, Carleigh Brooke Corbitt surprised both her mother and the doctor and weighed in at nearly 14 pounds -- the largest newborn that Dr. Eric Edelenbos has ever delivered.

“When the baby was coming out, I was like, 'Is this baby ever going to end?' Everybody in the room kind of just stopped during the delivery and was like, 'Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh,'” he said.

Carleigh had to stay in the NICU after she was born to get her blood sugar levels checked, but she was eventually given the all-clear to go home. At her three-week checkup, the baby looked happy and healthy.

As for Christine, she plans on taking some much-needed rest.