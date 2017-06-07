× Man whose body was found in Peters Creek ravine died of neck injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man, whose body was found in the Peters Creek ravine in January, died from blunt force injuries to his neck, according to an autopsy report obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal.

Phillip Eugene Clement Jr., 38, was found dead on Jan. 22 with his body face-down on a slab of concrete near the creek, according to the autopsy report. Clement, who was last seen alive Jan. 10, was found near the Budget Inn on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police said.

Dr. Anna Greene McDonald, a Forsyth County medical examiner, performed the autopsy on Jan. 23 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The autopsy revealed bleeding from the injuries to Clement’s neck and spinal cord and a cut on Clement’s scalp. Clement also had a cut and bruise on his left leg, according to the autopsy.

