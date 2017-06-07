× Man charged in Davidson County shooting

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Lexington man is in jail on a $1 million bond after being charged in a May 30 shooting in northern Davidson County, according to a press release.

Andrew Lee Monk Jr., 32, of 3313 Warwick Drive, was arrested after Davidson County deputies determined he shot a male victim. The victim suffered serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Monk was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed in the Davidson County Jail.