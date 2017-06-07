× Man accused of fatally stabbing estranged wife, daughter at High Point gas station identified

HIGHT POINT, N.C. — Police have identified the man accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife and their daughter in a convenience store parking lot in High Point Tuesday night, according to a press release.

Officers came to the Bizzy Bee Gas & Grocery, located at 1611 Prospect St., High Point, in Randolph County, at about 9:15 p.m. Arriving officers found two women and a man at the scene who had all sustained knife wounds.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Andrew Jackson Allen, Jr. was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

During the investigation, officers learned the incident was domestic-related between Allen, his estranged wife, 45-year-old Vickie Bradshaw Allen, and their 21-year-old daughter Andrea Mae Allen. The man, 56-year-old Robert Seay, is a friend of the family.

Vickie Allen and Andrea Allen both died of their wounds and Seay has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Andrew Allen has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He is in the Guilford County Jail on no bond.