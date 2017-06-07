High Point won’t be expanding where it puts billboards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- When an outdoor advertiser wanted the city to take a look at its rules for billboards, it was hoping to put up big advertisements in popular stretches of the city.

After the request, the city looked into the idea of allowing billboards in more popular places like Eastchester, Wendover and North Main Street. The idea was shot down in a briefing.

"There's a lot of billboards everywhere though," said High Point resident Eric Dunlap, talking about the Piedmont Triad as a whole.

But that's not necessarily the case in High Point, except for one section of the city.

"We currently allow outdoor advertising in our southern industrial district," said High Point Planning Administrator Heidi Galanti. "A majority of them right now are in the southwestern part of town, and they've been up there for quite some time."

The city ordinance has been in place for more than two decades and the city has more than 40 billboards.

Folks, including Dunlap, believe the city roadsides are cluttered with signage as is, and thinks adding more would only be a distraction.