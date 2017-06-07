× Gov. Roy Cooper calls for a special session to redraw district voting maps

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday called for an extra session of the legislature to redraw the state legislative electoral maps, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court unanimously agreed the current maps are an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.

State law says that legislators have 14 days to fix their map before a court can step in to draw the maps itself, the release said.

“Republican legislative leaders will likely claim that they have no guidance or instruction from the court about when these maps are needed,” the release from Cooper’s press office said. “After Monday’s unanimous opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court upheld that the Republican legislature drew a racially gerrymandered map that diluted the votes of North Carolinians, what more guidance is needed? The time to act is now.”

In 2002, the redistricting extra session ran concurrently with the regular session. Votes in the special redistricting session were taken in the midst of the regular session. That special session was called to order two weeks before the beginning of the regular session and lasted for the duration of the regular session.

Cooper said having the sessions run concurrently will save taxpayer dollars.