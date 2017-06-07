× Donald Trump nominates Christopher Wray to be new FBI director

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning the nomination of former Assistant Attorney General Christopher A. Wray as the new director of the FBI.

He announced the nomination in a tweet that read, “I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow.”

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey was fired last month. Wray would replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who took over the position when Comey was fired.

“The FBI is one of our nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” Trump said in a statement.

Spicer told reporters that Comey “accepted the recommendation of the deputy attorney general and the attorney general,” who both recommended Comey’s “dismissal.”

Trump’s announcement comes one day before former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump fired last month, is set to testify in a bombshell hearing before the Senate.

Wray headed up the Justice Department’s criminal division from 2003 to 2005 under President George W. Bush and is currently a litigation partner at the DC-based law firm King & Spalding, where he chairs the firm’s Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group.

Comey was appointed FBI director by President Barack Obama in 2013.