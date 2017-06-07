In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the average income needed to afford in-state college tuition in North Carolina, the state's solar power expansion and more.
Average income needed to afford in-state college tuition in NC
-
New York will be the first state in the nation to make tuition free at both two- and four-year public colleges
-
Tennessee makes community college free for all adults
-
Parents frustrated with changes to Say Yes scholarships
-
A degree from this college all but guarantees you a job
-
Here’s how much millionaires would save under GOP Obamacare repeal bill
-
-
Look closely at tuition costs when making college decision
-
Nicki Minaj offers to pay college tuition for fans on Twitter
-
17-year-old earns college diploma before graduating high school
-
Market after Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, average credit card debt and more
-
Average price of childcare in NC, Duke Energy sets carbon goal and more
-
-
Democrats and Republicans at odds over education investment vs. tax cuts
-
College administrators urge prospective students to fill out residency forms early
-
Bipartisan bill could help you pay off your student loans