ArtsGreensboro hosts outdoor concert series

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For the next nine Saturdays, Barber Park in Greensboro will come alive with the sights and sounds of the Levitt Concert Series.

Jackie Jeffries is one of the many people who attended opening night.

"I think it's awesome. Particularly free concerts bring people out," she said. "There are lots of music lovers here and it's just an opportunity to get the community out together to have a good time!"

The free concert series is back for the second year.

It's a family-friendly atmosphere that features food trucks and other local vendors and is put on by the ArtsGreensboro thanks to a grant through the Levitt Foundation.

Tom Philion with ArtsGreensboro says the goal is to bring the community together through the power of live music from world-class artists and local musicians -- and they're eager to build on last year's success.

So far, it's off to a great start," he says.