911 calls released in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two 911 calls detail the minutes after an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside a Greensboro apartment early Sunday morning.

Kate-Lynn Simmons died from her injuries at Moses Cone Hospital and now her family is begging the community and police for more information.

Two 911 calls came in around 1:20 a.m. from the Northwinds Apartment Homes on Lees Chapel Road.

"She's awake," one caller tells a 911 dispatcher. "She's trying to stay awake."

Both callers say a bullet may have grazed Simmons. Family friends say someone shot her in the stomach.

"Please, please, she was shot in her stomach or her leg. Please," one caller says.

Greensboro police would not talk on camera this week, saying they can't discuss her connection with the shooting any further.

Simmons' family and friends call her an innocent victim. Greensboro police said so far, they have not found a connection between the victim and suspect, if one exists.

Simmons' mom, Carrie Tetreault, told FOX8 there are conflicting reports about whether her daughter was attending a party or was outside a party, and why she was there. She says police still haven't given her an answer.

Police also haven't named a suspect.

"Listen to me! The person who shot her, where are they?" a 911 dispatcher says in the call. "We don't know. They're gone. They're gone. We don't know," the caller responds.

Tetreault says someone must have witnessed the shooting or know something about who killed her daughter.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

Tetreault says the community is welcome to attend Simmons' vigil on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sharpe Road Baptist Church.