5 charged in connection with Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Five people were arrested in connection with a Burlington shooting that happened in late March, according to a press release.

On March 29, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office went to 721 Tillman Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that 25-year-old Joshua L. Terrell heard a knock at the door followed by multiple gunshots being fired into the home from outside.

Terrell was shot twice and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, deputies arrested and charged five people in connection with the shooting.

The arrestees and their charges are as follows:

Luv Jamall Logan, 21, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He is in jail on a $150,000 secured bond.

Elijah Antoine Walker, 18, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He is in jail on a $100,000 secured bond.

Keyon Devon Michael, 21, was charged with Aid and abet a felony. He is in jail on a $25,000 secured bond.

Sierra Monique Johnson, 20, was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony. She is in jail on a $25,000 secured bond.

Diamonte Trevarius Crisp, 20, was charged with aid and abet a felony. He is in jail on a $25,000 secured bond.