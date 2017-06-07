3-vehicle wreck seriously injures 1 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A three-vehicle wreck seriously injured one person Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened at the intersection of West Market Street and Gallimore Dairy Road. It involved two passenger vehicles and a truck, according to Lt. Chad Williams with Greensboro police.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No information has been released on the identities of those involved or the cause of the wreck.