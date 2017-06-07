2-year-old dies after suspected tick bite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- A 2-year-old Indiana girl passed away Saturday morning from what doctors believe to be the tick-borne disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Kenley Ratliff was taken to the emergency room twice and released before being admitted to the hospital on May 31 when her fever didn't break, WISH reports.

She was given an antibiotic, placed on a breathing tube and treated for Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

"She had purple rashes, splotches all over her body in an ununiform pattern, just all over, little tiny purple spots, big purple patches,” said family friend Nichol Kirby.

Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Kenley passed away.

“She was such a lovely happy bubbly girl two weeks ago and all of a sudden she’s gone,” Kirby said.

The family is awaiting autopsy results to confirm if a tick bite caused the 2-year-old’s death.