2 dead after triple stabbing in High Point gas station parking lot

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Two people are dead after a triple stabbing at a convenience store in High Point Tuesday night.
Officers came to the Bizzy Bee Gas & Grocery, located at 1611 Prospect St., High Point, in Randolph County, at about 9:15 p.m.
Officers on the scene said the stabbing happened in the parking lot and not inside the business.
High Point police, fire and Randolph County EMS all responded to the scene.
Two victims died from their injuries while a third person is in stable condition.
There have been no arrests, but police are in the process of questioning people.
35.955692 -80.005318