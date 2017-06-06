× Silver Alert canceled for missing Burlington man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Silver Alert for a 60-year-old Burlington man has been canceled, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Additional information about John Burns is unknown.

ORIGINAL STORY: Burns was last seen at 206 Friendly Road and is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Burns is described as a white male, standing 6′ 2″ and weighing 180 pounds. He has gray, balding hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red/black plaid shirt and blue jeans.