SC family delivers healthy baby along side of highway

FORT MILL, S.C. — Little Thomas made quite an entrance around 1:30 a.m. Monday as a South Carolina family was forced to give birth to the baby boy in their truck along the side of a local highway, WSOC reports.

When Becky Ackerman went into labor, they packed up and headed for Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

But little Thomas had other plans and wasn’t going to wait.

Becky said she felt his head, and her husband, Charles Ackerman, pulled the car over on Highway 160 and called 911.

“That’s when he was, like, ‘Well, here we go. It’s all you, so…,” Charles told the news station. “Making sure the cord was not tied around his neck, that he could breathe, pushed again and the baby came out.”

Becky tried to help Charles stay calm as they waited for medics to arrive.

“I had to answer for him. He was stuttering a bit. He couldn’t talk,” Becky said. “The biggest thing was cry. We wanted to hear (Thomas) cry, but he got comfy. We turned on the seat warmers.”

After a while, an ambulance arrived and took them to the hospital.

Thankfully, Thomas was healthy and even got to meet his three sisters.

When asked whether they will try for a fifth child, the Ackermans said no.

“He completes the family. We are done,” Becky said.