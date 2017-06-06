Pregnant teen involved in head-on crash gives birth before dying from injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRESNO, Calif. -- A pregnant California teen involved in a head-on crash Sunday night gave birth at the scene before dying from her injuries.

Joanna Delgado, 18 died after delivering the baby by cesarean section, according to Your Central Valley.

Delgado, who was six- to nine-months pregnant, swerved over the median and collided head-on with another vehicle. Adriana Romero, 24, who was driving the other vehicle, also died at the scene.

"It's never easy coming to these traffic accidents. But to see something like that where a child is born prematurely and potentially sustain fatal injuries as a result of the accident, it's heartbreaking," California Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Trenhomlm told KFSN.

The baby died Monday morning at the hospital.

A 10-year-old boy who was a passenger in Delgado's car was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators don't think drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.