Mom lets snake bite 1-year-old daughter

SEBRING, Fla. -- A Florida mother is facing harsh criticism after she intentionally let a snake bite her 1-year-old daughter and then posted a video of it on her Facebook page.

The woman found the snake in her driveway and says she has no regrets about the "introduction," WFTS reports.

"It had bitten me and my son and didn't leave a mark, several times," she told the station. "So, I thought it was a good opportunity to introduce her without actually getting hurt."

The woman, who was not identified because she has not been charged, says people are simply "too sensitive" about the issue.

The Facebook video has since been removed and local authorities are investigating the incident.

She says it’s important to teach her kids how to handle wildlife and what they need to avoid.