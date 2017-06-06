Man pulls nearly 4-foot snake from gas pump

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Video shows a man pulling a nearly 4-foot snake from a gas pump in Georgia.

Brandon Radke was at a Cowboys Shell gas station when he saw a commotion near pump No. 4 and was told a snake was inside it, WSB-TV reports.

That’s when Radke wrapped his shirt around his hands and used the nozzle to grab the snake’s head and force it out of hiding. He was eventually able to safely wrangle it from the pump.

“Once you grab behind the head it can’t really reach around and get you,” Radke told the news station.

Radke released the non-venomous snake in the woods.