High Point police respond to double stabbing

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to a double stabbing Tuesday night, according to Capt. Mike Kirk.

The incident was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at 1611 Prospect St., High Point, in Randolph County.

The Bizzy Bee Gas & Grocery is located at that address, but it is unclear if the stabbing happened at the business.

High Point police, fire and Randolph County EMS all responded to the scene.

Kirk could not provide any information about the conditions of the two people who where stabbed.

