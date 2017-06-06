Greensboro Grasshoppers Tuesday night game postponed due to field conditions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Grasshoppers announced Tuesday’s scheduled game against the Hagerstown Suns has been postponed due to adverse field conditions at First National Bank Field.

🚨Tonight’s scheduled game against the Hagerstown Suns has been postponed due to adverse field conditions at First National Bank Field. pic.twitter.com/qvhJaWUuyT — GSO Grasshoppers (@GSOHoppers) June 6, 2017

The two teams will meet tomorrow at Burlington Athletic Field at 7 p.m.. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday June 8 at a site to be determined by Wednesday afternoon.

Due to almost five inches of rain prior to the May 25-31 home stand and the field being tarped for almost 72 hours, the infield grass at First National Bank Field became diseased and was re-sodded May 31, the team said in a news release.

“Unfortunately, the newly sodded infield has not recovered sufficiently and has caused this decision to be made. We hope to be able to play our Thursday night game here and will make that decision by Wednesday afternoon,” Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore said.

Fans can use their Tuesday night or Wednesday night ticket at Burlington Athletic Field for tomorrow’s regularly scheduled game or redeem it for any future 2017 home game.

For more information call (336) 268-2255 or go to www.gsohoppers.com.