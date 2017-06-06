Crime Stoppers offering $2K reward for information on homicide of 18-year-old Greensboro woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crime Stoppers of Greensboro is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who killed 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Simmons.

Simmons, of Greensboro, died after being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers went to Northwind Apartments on Lees Chapel Road at 1:21 a.m. Sunday in reference to a report of a shooting. The victim was found with at least one gunshot wound.

Police say they’re unclear as to what led to the shooting.

“If anyone knows anything, please come forth,” said James Simmons, Kate-Lynn’s father. “Call Crime Stoppers to say anything. Your name doesn’t have to be revealed so we can resolve this case.”

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.