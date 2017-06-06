× Cooper: North Carolina will continue to support climate pact

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has joined other governors, mayors, colleges and universities and businesses in supporting the global Paris Agreement, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Cooper signed an open letter Tuesday to the international community pledging to help. More than 1,000 signatories have signed the letter.

“Pulling out of the Paris Accord is wrong for our country, our children, and the generations to come,” Cooper said. “North Carolina’s commitment to clean air and a healthy environment will remain a priority despite the lack of forward thinking leadership from the current Administration.”

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement.

“North Carolina knows that clean air and energy innovation are good for our economy and health, and we’re committed to continuing to lead in this area even if Washington isn’t,” Cooper said.

The governors of California, Connecticut, Oregon, New York, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington and Hawaii have also signed the letter.