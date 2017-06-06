× Asheboro Sears among 72 stores closing nationwide

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Sears is closing 72 more stores, including the Sears in Asheboro, according to a list obtained by Business Insider.

The company released a list internally Tuesday that includes 16 Sears stores, 49 Kmart stores and seven Sears auto centers.

Most of the stores will close in September, Business Insider reports.

The Asheboro location was the only location in North Carolina on the list.

To see the full list, click here.