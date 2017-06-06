× 7-year-old NC boy shot, killed while sitting inside SUV after pool party

DURHAM, N.C. — A 7-year-old North Carolina boy was shot and killed Sunday evening while sitting in an SUV after leaving a pool party.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Guess Road in Durham around 5 p.m. in reference to the shooting, WTVD reports. The SUV, which was shot at while sitting in an intersection, was carrying 10 people – five children and five adults, including the child’s mother.

After Kamari Munerlyn was hit, the driver attempted to take him to the hospital but couldn’t because of a flat tire sustained during the shooting.

Officers say after the incident, three of the adults inside of the vehicle left the scene.

Munerlyn was eventually taken to a local hospital where he later died. No other occupants in the SUV were injured.

Police are searching for the shooter and believe the incident was not random.