2-year-old girl shoots, kills 7-year-old girl inside Tennessee apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police say a child was shot and killed by a toddler inside an apartment just south of downtown Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Lewis Street in the J.C. Napier public housing development.

Investigators say a 2-year-old girl shot and killed a 7-year-old girl.

A neighbor told WSMV the victim used to play with her son and would often give her a hug. She said she had not seen the parents on Tuesday.

Police would not say if any adults were in the home or how the toddler got the gun.

Family member says 7-year-old Harmony Warfield was a bright, straight 'A' student who loved to read. She was in 2nd grade. Photo: Facebook pic.twitter.com/N1YAZy2Z7S — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) June 6, 2017