2-year-old girl shoots, kills 7-year-old girl inside Tennessee apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police say a child was shot and killed by a toddler inside an apartment just south of downtown Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Lewis Street in the J.C. Napier public housing development.
Investigators say a 2-year-old girl shot and killed a 7-year-old girl.
A neighbor told WSMV the victim used to play with her son and would often give her a hug. She said she had not seen the parents on Tuesday.
Police would not say if any adults were in the home or how the toddler got the gun.
36.162664 -86.781602