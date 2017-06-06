× 2 accused of hitting man with car, leaving him in ditch in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Two men are accused of hitting a 39-year-old man with a car and leaving him in a ditch in Rockingham County for several hours, according to a press release.

On May 30, Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies received a call that a man had been found lying in a ditch in the 400 block of Whetstone Creek Road in Stoneville. The man, identified as Rizwan Javaid, was suffering from serious injuries.

Deputies believe Javaid had been riding a moped around 2 a.m. when he was hit by a car driven by Michael Martin Murray. After hitting Javaid, deputies say Murray and Christopher Len Largen returned to the scene several times to assault the man.

Javaid was left in the ditch until a postal worker found him the next day, the release says.

Murray was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and Largen was charged with accessory after the fact and common law obstruction of justice.

Murray was taken to the Rockingham County Jail on a $10,000 secured bond while Largen is behind bars on a $7,000 secured bond.