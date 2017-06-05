× Woman allegedly shot, killed after husband mistakes her for intruder

OPELOUSAS, La. — A Louisiana man is accused of fatally shooting his wife after he mistook her for an intruder.

Daniel Johnson, 26, called 911 around 1 a.m. Saturday morning and told dispatchers that he’d shot who he thought was someone breaking into his home but quickly realized he had shot his wife, KLFY reports.

Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Lashanna Ward dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Johnson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for woman’s shooting death.