Winston-Salem woman convicted for role in killing, burial of two men at Clemmons house

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman was convicted Monday for her role in one of Forsyth County’s most bizarre murder cases — the brutal killing of two men and burial of their bodies in the backyard of a house in Clemmons.

Krystal Nicole Matlock, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, the Winston-Salem Journal reports. She had initially been charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Matlock is the last of three defendants charged in the deaths of Tommy Dean Welch and Joshua Fredrick Wetzler, whose skeletal remains were found in the backyard of a house at 2749 Knob Hill Drive. Pazuzu Algarad and his girlfriend, Amber Nicole Burch, lived at the house with Algarad’s mother, Cynthia James.

Algarad and Burch were each charged with murder and accessory after the fact to murder in connection to the deaths of Welch and Wetzler. Matlock was accused of helping Burch and Algarad bury Wetzler in July 2009.

Judge John O. Craig of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Matlock to three years and two months to four years and 10 months in prison.

