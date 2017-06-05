× Whitsett man accused of sex offenses with a juvenile

WHITSETT, N.C. — A Whitsett man is accused of sex offenses with a child, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Fred Edward Smith, 45, is charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child older than 12 years old younger than 15 years old, three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child and four counts of felony disseminating obscene material to a minor.

On April 28, deputies came to the 1300 block of Village Road in Witsett in reference to indecent conduct with a juvenile.

The juvenile’s mother told deputies that a person known to the family had engaged in sexual conduct with the juvenile. The mother discovered the sexual conduct when checking the juvenile’s Facebook page.

After an investigation, detectives discovered Smith and the juvenile were engaged in an inappropriate relationship. Smith allegedly took nude photographs of the juvenile and coerced the juvenile to take and send nude photographs to him, the release said. Smith also sent nude photographs of himself to the juvenile. The photographs were sent over the past seven months using Facebook Messenger.

No bond information regarding Smith has been released.