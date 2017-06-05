Victims in Montgomery County crash that killed 2 children identified as Winston-Salem family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. -- The victims in a crash Saturday that killed two children have been identified as a family from Winston-Salem, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers went to Windblow Road at Belford Church Road at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a wreck. Upon arrival, they learned a tractor-trailer was traveling north on Windblow Road and a car with a family of four was traveling east on Belford Church when the vehicles collided.

The car went off the road to the left and came to rest on the left shoulder of the road while the tractor-trailer ran off the road and went through a small field, eventually coming to rest on a shoulder.

The pregnant driver of the car broke her pelvis and the man in the front seat has a concussion and a broken shoulder. The unborn baby survived and the parents are expected to recover.

Two children in car seats were killed — both were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday afternoon, Highway Patrol identified the family as Deanna Williams, 30; Dekorean Truesdale, 39; Dakota Truesdale, 3; and Imani Truesdale, 2, all of Winston-Salem.

Troopers say a stop sign, which was supposed to be at Belford Church Road, was removed and tossed in the nearby woods. It is believed someone hit it and tossed it away.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.