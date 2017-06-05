Victim shoots, kills man attempting to rob him in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A deadly shooting in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon started out as an attempted robbery, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers came to the 3700 block of Prospect Drive at 3:26 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found 25-year-old Demarcus Delaneo Styles unresponsive in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded to the scene but Styles died from his injury.

Michael Lee Sturdivant, 29, was located at a nearby residence also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

According to Winston-Salem police, Styles and an unknown male attempted to rob Sturdivant at gunpoint. Sturdivant also had a gun and there was an exchange of gunfire between the three people.

The unknown male with Styles ran from the scene. No information about his identity has been released.

This is the 10th homicide for 2017 in Winston-Salem as compared to 10 homicides for the same time period in 2016.