× The Fresh Market, Alorica rated among the ‘worst’ companies to work for

Greensboro-based The Fresh Market was ranked as one of the “Worst Companies to Work For” by business news website 24/7 Wall St.

The Fresh Market came in at No. 4 in the rankings, which were released on Monday.

The Fresh Market is one of just a few major corporations with less than a 2.5 out of 5 average review on Glassdoor, 24/7 Wall St. said.

Only 30 percent of employees would recommend working for the grocery chain, the rankings said.

Alorica, which has hired 1,400 people in the past year at its High Point call center, was ranked as the worst company to work for.

The company is the worst rated on employee review website Glassdoor among those with at least 1,500 reviews, according to 24/7 Wall St.

“While Alorica likely aims to provide its customers — large companies — with optimal service, its employees are left to deal with those companies’ customers,” the ranking said of Alorica. “The challenge of patiently and courteously providing helpful service for often irate customers — a challenge Alorica employees experience in large doses daily — could help explain the high level of dissatisfaction.”

To see the entire list of the “Worst Companies to Work For,” click here.