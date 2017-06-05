× Supreme Court strikes down NC General Assembly districts

WASHINGTON — The United States Supreme Court has reaffirmed an order, striking down North Carolina local General Assembly districts as “racial gerrymandered.”

A previous order called for North Carolina to hold a special election at the end of 2017 for the General Assembly, but the SCOTUS ruling Monday vacates that order.

Political scholar Rick Hasen believes this could leave the door open for a lower court to conduct a new hearing and put in an order for a special election at the end of the year, but admits it would be hard to pull off.

This comes after the Supreme Court ordered North Carolina to redraw Congressional Districts for racial gerrymandering.

#SCOTUS affirms order striking down NC state maps as racial gerrymander; vacates order requiring special elections — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 5, 2017