Search of Rockingham County home turns up drugs, money, gun; man arrested

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Rockingham County man faces multiple drug charges after a home was searched Friday.

Brandon Patrick, 24, of Eden, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for use, storage or sale of a controlled substance.

Rockingham County sheriff’s detectives executed a search at a home in the 500 block of Easley Road in Eden on Friday morning, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Detectives seized 54 grams of crack cocaine, having an estimated street value of $5,400, drug paraphernalia, a semi-automatic handgun and about $3,000 in cash, the release said.

Patrick was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court June 14.