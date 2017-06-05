Runaway horse captured at Cook Out in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A runaway horse was captured by High Point police officers Monday afternoon.

High Point police started getting calls about the horse at about 3:10 p.m.

An officer on the scene said the horse jumped two to three feet over its owner’s fence. It is unclear why the horse jumped the fence and ran.

Several of the officers who responded have experience in handling horses and some have horses of their own, High Point police told FOX8.

The officers captured the animal at the Cook Out at 2420 N. Main St.

The horse’s owner came and picked it up.

35.988720 -80.026189