Randolph County sheriff's deputy charged with DWI

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with driving while impaired, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Chris Knox.

Deputy Joel Coe was stopped on the side of the road in the wrong travel lane of Sand Creek Church Road in his personal vehicle early Sunday morning, Knox said.

Coe was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Knox said Coe took a Breathalyzer test and blew a 0.15. The legal limit in North Carolina 0.08.

Coe was given a $25,000 unsecured bond at the Randolph County Jail.