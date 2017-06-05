× Person robbed, shot in chest in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was robbed and shot in the chest in Greensboro early Monday morning, according to a press release.

Police went to the 100 block of Summit Avenue around 4:10 a.m. in reference to a robbery from person. Upon arrival, officers learned a victim was robbed at gunpoint and shot in the chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was last seen heading north on Randleman Road in a black sedan.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.