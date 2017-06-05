× NC man accused of killing wife, father with ax found in California

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man accused of killing his wife and father with an ax has been arrested.

Michael Allen Joyner, 38, was arrested in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, WTVD reports.

On Friday, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office went to the 4100 block of Evansdale Road for a welfare check. The caller told deputies Dennis Joyner, 63, had not shown up to work, which was unusual.

Deputies knocked on the door several times but received no response. Deputies looked through the windows and saw a toddler locked inside a bedroom.

They then forced their way into the home to check on the child and found the toddler’s mother, 36-year-old Michelle Joyner, dead on the floor.

Dennis Joyner, the toddler’s grandfather, was also found dead inside the home.

“This incident appears to be domestic in nature with an ax being the choice of weapon used to facilitate this crime,” Wilson County Sheriff Calvin Woodard told WNCN.

Deputies issued an arrest warrant for Joyner, who is the son of Dennis Joyner and husband of Michelle Joyner.

Officials believe the murder happened Friday morning. Joyner was not at the scene when deputies arrived.

The suspect’s vehicle was found at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and officials believe Joyner may have boarded a flight to Los Angeles. He was arrested Sunday at a home in the area.

The toddler was found without injuries and was placed in the custody of the Department of Social Service.

Joyner is being held at the Los Angeles County Jail and awaiting extradition.