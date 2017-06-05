‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after shooting at Orlando business

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Police are investigating a "multiple fatality" shooting at a business headquarters in Orlando, Florida, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
“OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
The sheriff's office calls the situation "contained and stable," which means there is not an active shooter.
Police officers are gathered in a parking lot outside several warehouses.
Almost a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation's worst terror attack since 9/11. On June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.
No other details were made available.