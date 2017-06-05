‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after shooting at Orlando business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Police are investigating a "multiple fatality" shooting at a business headquarters in Orlando, Florida, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

“OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

OCSO working a shooting scene. No phone calls please. All info on feed & at scene. Sheriff Demings will brief. Media staging:2530N Forsyth — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

The sheriff's office calls the situation "contained and stable," which means there is not an active shooter.

Police officers are gathered in a parking lot outside several warehouses.

Almost a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation's worst terror attack since 9/11. On June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.

No other details were made available.

Just spoke with the Orange County sheriff office they confirmed they are investigating a shooting. Situation is contained and stable @WFTV pic.twitter.com/DMynkES8ef — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 5, 2017

Still awaiting info from Orange County SO on multiple fatalities reported near Hanging Moss and Forsythe roads https://t.co/WTa4FFY9hZ pic.twitter.com/rdsXVqbj9b — Roger Simmons (@RogerSimmons) June 5, 2017

MORE: One confirmed shooting and multiple fatalities at Orlando, FL business, authorities say https://t.co/B7NKuUMEnd pic.twitter.com/78iiRNTWYR — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 5, 2017