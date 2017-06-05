Man mows lawn with tornado behind him: ‘I was keeping an eye on it’

THREE HILLS, Canada — One man’s dedication to yard work went far beyond the call of danger on Friday when he continued to mow the lawn with a giant tornado swirling behind him.

Cecilia Wessels took the incredible photo of her husband, Theunis, mowing the lawn and posted it on Facebook Saturday.

The post read, “My beast mowing the lawn with a breeze in his hair.”

“I literally took the picture to show my mum and dad in South Africa, ‘Look there’s a tornado,’ and now everyone is like, ‘Why is your husband mowing the lawn?’” Wessels told the CBC News.

Cecilia gave her husband a to-do list and went to take a nap. She woke up to her 9-year-old daughter telling her that Theunis refused to come inside even with what looked like a tornado outside.

When asked about the photo, Theunis said the twister was actually moving away to the east and was further off than it looked.

“It looks much closer if you look in the photo, but it was really far away. Well, not really far, far away, but it was far away from us,” he said. “I was keeping an eye on it.”

Man who mowed lawn with tornado behind him says he 'was keeping an eye on it.' Alberta, Canada. https://t.co/cb6JBxG0cd #Tornado #StormHour pic.twitter.com/5BCxS3IwcJ — #StormHour (@StormHour) June 4, 2017