Man driving Camaro across country in memory of wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this edition of Roy's Folks, meet a man who spent seven years building a 1970 Camaro with the dream of one day driving it across the country with his wife.

He got the car finished but his wife never got the chance to make the journey. After being married for 25 years, she suddenly became sick and died of cancer.

Despite his loss, Simon Harris decided he would make the trip anyway and he left his home in California on April 1.

He made his way along the Gulf Coast, down to Key West and passed through the Piedmont on his way up to New York. That’s when we caught up with him.

He has done a great job of documenting his travels on his Facebook page.