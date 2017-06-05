Father and daughter walk to school on first day of kindergarten, last day of high school

ALVORD, Texas — A Texas man going through old photos found one of him walking his daughter to school on her first day of kindergarten and decided to recreate the beautiful moment 13 years later on her last day of high school.

Jason Gayler was going through the old pictures when he found one of him walking his daughter Brittany, according to TODAY.

On May 25, Brittany tweeted the now viral photo of the walk, which was taken during her last day as a senior at Alvord High School.

my dad walked me to school on my very first day & today he walked me to school on my very last day pic.twitter.com/70RmbI7oQ9 — Brittany Gayler (@BrittanyGayler) May 25, 2017

So far, the post has received nearly 14,000 retweets and more than 61,000 likes on Twitter.

“When I posted the tweet and going back and forth through the pictures, it just amazes me how fast it goes by. It feels like yesterday that we were taking that first picture,” Brittany told TODAY.

Jason said many people responded that he hadn’t changed much over the 13 years between photos — with several asking if he was “Benjamin Button,” the Brad Pitt movie character who ages in reverse.

Brittany plans to play softball and continue her education at Tyler Junior College in the fall.